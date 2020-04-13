Digital Pinball “Cabinet”

Far East Pinball has a solution for Nintendo Switch owners who miss going to the arcade – a mini pinball cabinet. That’s right, the company is producing an accessory for the gaming device so pinheads can play their digital favorites with some proper arcade flipper buttons. Gizmodo said popular pinball titles on the Switch like Star Wars Pinball, Stern Pinball Arcade and others are available. The pinball housing includes buttons for flippers, buttons for ball launches and even buttons for gently nudging the table. It’s priced at about $70.

See a video of it here.