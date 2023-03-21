Digital Centre to Show Booths at Booth #A1505

Digital Centre will have their large selection of photo booths available at the upcoming Amusement Expo at booth #A1505.

The company will be highlighting their LED Video Wall photo booths, sure to brighten up any location. The video walls can show still images, video advertisements and anything else an operator can think up.

They also have their customizable outdoor photo booth and new Britta v4 software with augmented reality and other features like extra-large photo formats.

Learn more by emailing [email protected].