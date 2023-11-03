Digital Centre Photo Booths Featured in Booths #124, 231

Digital Centre will be at IAAPA Expo’s booths #124 and #231 to show off their outdoor and indoor photo booths and latest novelties. You can click here to book an appointment with the manufacturer.

The company recently reported their success at IAAPA Expo Europe, where they displayed their bright LED VideoWall photo booths, Britta Software v4 with more than 15 new features like augmented reality, pre-capture video animation and more.

Visit www.digital-centre.com for more details on their products.