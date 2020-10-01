Digital Centre Offers Half-Off Mask Kiosk

Tired of boring face masks? Digital Centre wants you to check out its Automatic Custom Mask Kiosk, which puts an end to that! The washable photo masks are 100% customizable and come with disposable PM2.5 filters. They also come in different sizes.

Also known as the selfiePHOTOmask Kiosk, the product was first announced in July and are ready to order – for half off. That’s right, DC just released a financing offer that will initially cover half of the cost, putting the machine’s price at $4,475.

Digital Centre is essentially covering half of the investment. Once the kiosk starts generating revenue, you can finish the payment of the original price ($8,950) little by little, as business grows, the company said.

Click here for all the details, or visit www.digital-centre.com/selfie-photo-mask for more information (or email [email protected]).