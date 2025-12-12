Digital Centre Launches Premium Photo Booth Line

Alpha is the new premium photo booth lineup from Digital Centre. There are three models: Wooden, Garden and Volcanic.

“Inspired by the most captivating forms found in nature, the design of the new Alpha photo booth line features soft curves and organic lines that embody natural beauty, bringing harmony and sophistication to any space,” the company said.

The high-end photo booths also offer complete personalization, allowing buyers to tailor every detail – from exterior and interior textures to sofa upholstery and perimeter lighting.

Learn more by emailing [email protected].