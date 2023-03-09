Digital Centre in Dubai

Another company joining Amusement Services International at their DEAL Expo pavilion will be photo booth maker Digital Centre. They’ll be in Dubai March 14-16 and are available ahead of the event by emailing [email protected].

The company will be highlighting their LED Video Wall photo booths, sure to brighten up any location. The video walls can show still images, video advertisements and anything else an operator can think up.

They also have their customizable outdoor photo booth and new Britta v4 software with augmented reality and other features like extra-large photo formats.