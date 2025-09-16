Digital Centre in Booth #2-1488

Digital Centre has a lot of new products available this year and many will be featured at IAAPA Expo Europe (the photo booth maker’s European office is in Barcelona, so this year’s show is a quick trip for them). They’ll be in booth #2-1488.

Photo Stickers is a new booth of theirs that offers 16 photo stickers to users (two sets of eight, for sharing). The booth also has seasonal animated frames and uses augmented reality technology.