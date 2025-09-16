Digital Centre in Booth #2-1488

Digital Centre has a lot of new products available this year and many will be featured at IAAPA Expo Europe (the photo booth maker’s European office is in Barcelona, so this year’s show is a quick trip for them). They’ll be in booth #2-1488.
Photo Stickers is a new booth of theirs that offers 16 photo stickers to users (two sets of eight, for sharing). The booth also has seasonal animated frames and uses augmented reality technology.
Their LED VideoWall photo booth has new models that’ll debut at the trade show. They will also feature customizable outdoor photo booths. Email [email protected] for more.