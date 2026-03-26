Digital Centre Debuts New Software Upgrade

The latest iteration of the Revolution photo booth from Digital Centre now comes with their updated Britta V5 software, which they say brings a “fresh layer of excitement and performance to one of the most eye-catching units on the market.”

“Keeping the experience exciting and easy to use is key in today’s market and Britta V5 reflects that approach with a modern look and improved gameplay feel,” the company added.

The booth is known for its LED design and exterior video wall that displays guest photos in real time.

Click here to learn more about the product at www.digital-centre.com.