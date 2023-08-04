Digital Centre CEO Leads New “Smiles” Project

Digital Centre photo booth founder and CEO Josep “Pep” Tarrés is proud to share his new project: “Finding Smiles Around the World.”

“Taking the essence of photo booths from Barcelona to Nepal,” Tarrés said the project is “based on the idea of looking for all the smiles in the world.” Tarrés has been adventuring around the globe on an ATV since before he started Digital Centre.

This current adventure will take him on a route from Barcelona to Nepal on a Yamaha Kodiak 700 quad with ITP Baja-Cross tires.

“The reason for the trip is to get to know new countries and new cultures, to enjoy the traditional cuisine of each area, while experiencing the nature that surrounds us,” he said. “Since 1997, I have run Digital Centre where we manufacture photo booths and where we capture experiences on paper – the goal is total when the experiences are smiles.”

To learn more, visit www.peptarres.com.