Digital Centre at IAAPA Expo Europe

IAAPA Expo Europe is coming up next week, Sept. 22-24, in London, and Digital Centre will be among the companies exhibiting. They’ll be located in booth S4116.

They’ll be featuring their Alpha line of premium photo booths “where natural elegance, distinctive design and cutting-edge technology come together.”

DC will also have their LED Video Wall booths, an “impossible to miss” cabinet where “every photo becomes a spectacular visual experience.”

Click here to see more or visit www.digital-centre.com.