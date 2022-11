Digital Centre will show its latest photo booths and newest novelties at IAAPA Expo’s booths #124 and #224.

The company will feature both outdoor and indoor photo booths in its lineup. Digital Centre will detail their new Britta v4 software, with more than 15 new features including new technologies such as augmented reality, pre-capture video animation, software in six languages and more.

Click here to book your appointment with the team or visit www.digital-centre.com.