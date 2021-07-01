FEC Profile – Dezerland

Going Big in Orlando



Dezerland Revs Up Its Attractions Galore for a Busy Summer

After three years of transforming the property, dealing with a pandemic and launching a soft opening in the final days of 2020, Dezerland Park is in gear for the busy days ahead with its seemingly unending 800,000 sq. ft. of indoor amusements including 17-plus attractions under one roof. They say the scope and variety of activities offer thrills for everyone – regardless of age, interests or skill levels.

Dezerland Park has two electric go-kart tracks, a 200-plus game arcade, the Orlando Auto Museum with owner Michael Dezer’s massive classic car collection, 12 bowling lanes, the Pinball Palace, a trampoline park, a Cinemark movie theater, axe throwing, glow-in-the-dark mini-golf, bumper cars, shopping, dining, event spaces and more. The better question might be: What don’t they have? Oh, and the destination venue also offers free parking and admission.

The operators say as locals, tourists and convention attendees make their way back to Orlando, the International Drive corridor where Dezerland is located is a key destination. In the heart of that “I Drive” district, the facility offers a “unique, climate-controlled property just perfect for guests to escape the Florida heat or inclement weather and spend a comfortable day with friends and family.”

Digging in a bit more to Dezerland’s attractions, you’ll find what they say is Florida’s largest indoor track – the Karting Orlando Pro Track at 1,500-ft. long and their Cadet Track at 500-ft. long. Both popular karting options can be purchased using the Sacoa Cashless System.

Sacoa CEO Sebastian Mochkovsky is a co-owner and partner in attractions for Dezerland. “Rather than guests having to worry about cash or tokens, the Sacoa play cards are loaded with credits for customers to take to various attractions throughout the park,” he explained.

“The play cards can also be used and/or recharged in future visits. While customers appreciate the ease of the cashless system and its loyalty offers, Dezerland Park enjoys the benefits of more efficient data collection, enhanced accountability, purchase analyses and consistent tracking of sales statistics. This showroom allows us to display all our potential of the Sacoa Cashless System.”

The arcade is another staple attraction at the new facility. There are more than 200 games varying from redemption and video games to rhythm games and kiddie rides. Like just about everything at Dezerland, it touts itself as one of the largest in the state.

The bowling attraction offers 12 lanes of boutique string bowling, an experience that features large projection screens, sleek booths and tables, and lounge areas where guests can also enjoy billiards. A bar and full restaurant are located just steps away.

Pinball Palace on the other side of the park features – you guessed it – what’s billed as Florida’s largest pinball machine collection and arcade. Historical information about the games, tracking of high scores and “the best of pinball’s past and present” are the hallmarks of this attraction.

In true “something for everyone” fashion, the park also features the Orlando Auto Museum, which includes one of the world’s largest personal collections of movie, celebrity and historical vehicles.

Owner Michael Dezer, the real estate developer and founder of Dezer Properties, has more than 2,000 vehicles at the museum, which he says includes the world’s largest collection of James Bond movie vehicles, planes and memorabilia; the world’s largest Vespa collection; one of the world’s largest micro car and bike collections; a Hollywood Cars of the Stars section; a Bat Cave; and vehicles from dozens of countries and every era.

The Bond exhibit is one of their most highly-anticipated attractions. That includes original vehicles from every Bond movie, among them: a 1964 Aston Martin DB5, a Russian tank and a full jet from the movie Goldfinger.

“The majority of the vehicles in the collection are fully operational if you give them gas and a battery,” Mochkovsky said. “The museum tour guides like to say that Mr. Dezer doesn’t just collect cars – he collects car museums and entire car collections!”

Vehicles in the museum, as well as in the park’s themed event spaces and dealership (yes, dealership), can be used for photo ops and even purchased. Almost every genre, price point and interest are represented in the collection.

As if all that wasn’t enough to keep guests on their toes, the venue’s Jump Start Trampoline Park has 20,000 sq. ft. of fun, excitement and thrills with trampoline courts, dodgeball, super slam basketball and multiple party rooms. The owners say it’s a popular choice for not just families, but also groups, parties, schools and camps.

“Dezerland Park is poised to host the ever-changing needs of guests, event planners, amusement fans, car enthusiasts and all who see Dezerland Park as a new mecca for entertainment in Florida,” Mochkovsky added. “The current attractions, technologies, event spaces and even marketing endeavors are meant to stay dynamic, flexible and ahead of the competition in anticipating what’s next for the industry – as well as in the minds of visitors. Dezerland Park’s goal is to be an affordable, accessible, one-of-a-kind, cutting-edge destination where locals and tourists make remarkable, lifelong memories.”

And if Dezerland sounds so good you’d like to live there, well, you’ll have your opportunity soon enough. Dezer is planning an expansion that would build 1,000 apartments around the complex.

Learn more at www.dezerland park.com/orlando.