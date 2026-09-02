Detroit’s Garden Bowl Celebrates Family Milestone

The 16-lane Garden Bowl in Detroit, said to be the oldest continuously operating commercial bowling alley in the U.S., recently marked 80 years of ownership under the Zainea family, WXYZ reported.

“It was like an old man’s country club for the working folk,” said co-owner David Zainea. He says his grandfather purchased the bowling alley in 1946, when he heard it was for sale during a poker game.

The original alley will celebrate 113 years on Nov. 22. Garden Bowl is attached to the Majestic Theatre and also has another smaller live music venue upstairs. They’re also known for their Sgt. Pepperoni’s pizza joint.

Learn more at www.majesticdetroit.com.