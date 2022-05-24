Desert of Maine Adding Mini-Golf

Desert of Maine, a tourist destination in Freeport featuring sand dunes, campgrounds and other fun activities, is adding an 18-hole mini-golf course that was scheduled to finish by Memorial Day, according to WMTW.

Owner Doug Heestand said it will feature several well-known statues from Desert of Maine, including Sandy the Camel and the Hermit of Maine. “You can learn a lot about geology and history and ecology, so we wanted to add something that’s fun for kids and it also does tell the story of the Desert of Maine,” he said.

Cost for adults will be $10 and it’ll be $9 for children. Learn more at www.desertofmaine.com.