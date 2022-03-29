DePaul College Renamed After Eugene Jarvis Donation

DePaul University in Chicago has renamed its College of Computing and Digital Media as the Eugene P. Jarvis College of Computing and Digital Media.

The school said video game trailblazer Jarvis, along with his wife (also a DePaul trustee) Sasha Gerritson, made the largest donation in the university’s history. Their gift will also create the Jarvis Student Center for Innovation and Collaboration, as well as an endowed scholarship and a research collaboration with the Ruff Institute of Global Homelessness.

“Eugene and Sasha’s legacy gift ensures CDM will continue to empower generations of student leaders and innovators for years to come, helping build a brighter collective future,” said A. Gabriel Esteban, president of DePaul University. “On behalf of our students and the entire DePaul family, I thank them for this transformative act of generosity that will have a profound impact on our students, as well as the Chicago community and industries nationwide.”

Added Jarvis: “Sasha and I are thrilled to help one of DePaul’s most exciting, vital colleges expand its innovative, collaborative, hands-on programs.

“It’s been thrilling to help grow DePaul’s pioneering video game design program for the last 15 years and see it expand and flourish into one of the world’s foremost game design programs,” he said. “At the same time, the College of Computing and Digital Media has vastly expanded its creative palette, embracing the School of Design and School of Cinematic Arts. Guided by Dean David Miller and the accomplished faculty, CDM is laser-focused on the emerging creative industries and technologies of tomorrow, to give students the edge they need to innovate and thrive as future creators and professionals.”

