Dennis Ruber Passes On

The chairman of Championship LLC, Dennis Ruber, died on May 6 at the age of 86. Ruber launched D & R Industries with his friend Richard Utinoff back in 1961 and officially incorporated in 1963. What began as an amusement industry parts distribution business became a coin-op and consumer billiard business by the late ’60s. (RePlay marked the company’s 60th anniversary back in 2023 with a profile, which you can read here.)

“Beyond his professional accomplishments, he was a generous and caring man who treated everyone with fairness and respect, regardless of their position or title,” wrote the Championship team. “He believed deeply in people and was always willing to lend his time, advice and support to young entrepreneurs trying to build something of their own.”

His obituary stated: “Dennis lived generously, loved openly, and touched so many lives. He is survived by his beloved wife, Marlene Joyce Ruber; his daughters Erika Ruber (AJ Johnson), Michelle Ruber (Klaas De Jonge), and Rana Ruber McCollom (Brad McCollum); his grandchildren Avery Ruber Johnson and Zander Ruber Johnson; and his brother Lyndon Ruber (Marsha Krinsky).

Donations in his memory can be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Miami-Dade or Friends of the Columbia Gorge.

A celebration of life will be held on May 17 at 2 p.m. at Levitt-Weinstein Blasberg-Rubin-Zilbert Memorial Chapel, 18840 W. Dixie Highway in North Miami Beach, Florida.