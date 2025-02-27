Delta Strike to Demo Genesis Equipment at Amusement Expo

The laser tag experts over at Delta Strike will be over in booth #1619 at the coming Amusement Expo in Las Vegas. They’ll be demonstrating their Genesis equipment – the phaser and vest, its wireless charging and remote control operation system.

“This year’s event is shaping up to be an unmissable experience for the industry, featuring cutting-edge attractions, industry education sessions, and unparalleled networking opportunities,” the company said. “We’re looking forward to hearing about your new projects and plans and sharing how our latest innovations in laser tag can help take your business to the next level.”

If you’re unable to make the show, Delta Strike also offers online demos. You can click here to schedule one, or visit www.deltastrike.com to learn more.