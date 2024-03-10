Delta Strike Laser Tag Presenting, Exhibiting at Expo

Delta Strike will be among the laser tag companies on the trade show floor this year, located in booth #2120.

They’ll also be a prominent part of the Laser Tag Convention, the attraction’s focused lineup of sessions held on March 19. The company’s Shane Zimmerman will moderate one session called “Making the Case for a Laser Tag Champion.” He’ll also be a panelist for the seminar “Upgrading the 3 E’s of Laser Tag: Equipment, Environment and Experience.”

“Your attendance not only supports Delta Strike’s commitment to excellence but also ensures you’re at the forefront of the latest trends and technologies in the laser tag industry,” the company said. “Let’s make a collective impact and set the stage for a future where entertainment and innovation converge.”

They also encouraged laser tag operators to attend the other panels of the day. You can learn more about those at www.amusementexpo.org.