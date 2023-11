Among the laser tag companies showing their latest products at IAAPA will be Delta Strike in booth #4478. They’ll have their newest Genesis equipment.

The company says their product “embodies sleek design and is loaded with addictive features that will captivate your audience.”

They boast operator-focused innovation that ensures easy maintenance with a sci-fi battle suit that players are sure to love. Click here to schedule a meeting with Delta Strike or visit them online at www.deltastrike.com.