Delta Strike Creates New Facebook Page

Following a hack of their previous Facebook page, Delta Strike has created another account that shares their organization’s broader vision. Called Delta Attractions, it’ll “now be the umbrella brand for the expanded range of entertainment offerings we bring to the family entertainment market,” the company said.

“While we remain proud of our roots in Delta Strike and our renowned laser tag equipment, our passion for entertainment has always opened up new doors and opportunities,” they added.

