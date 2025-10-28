Delta Strike at IAAPA

The laser tag makers at Delta Strike will be in Orlando at IAAPA Expo in booths #4483 and #4486. The company told prospective attendees that they are bringing “a whole new lineup of products, upgrades and immersive experiences to the show floor.”

“From next-generation attractions designed to captivate new audiences, to powerful system enhancements that drive revenue and streamline operations – this is your chance to get a first look at everything that’s redefining the entertainment industry,” Delta Strike said of the annual event. “Better yet – without worrying about how many square feet you have free!”