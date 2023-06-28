Deion Sanders Gifted Super Chexx Game

“Super Chexx is now Prime Time,” reports ICE. The University of Colorado football coach and super-athlete of the ‘90s Deion Sanders recently received a Super Chexx bubble hockey game from alum Somerset McCarty.

The school just underwent a massive upgrade to their facilities, which included a billiards and game room to stoke competition among players. When McCarty saw a video of the room, he noticed Super Chexx was missing and decided to gift one to the team. The game features the Buffalo Sabres and the Colorado Avalanche.

“It is not uncommon for our games to be part of a locker room,” said ICE’s Dan Coppola. “They help teams build camaraderie through play. We have worked closely with such iconic institutions in the past, such as Alabama, Baylor, Boston College, Clemson, Michigan, Ohio State, Notre Dame and USC. Whether our games are in the locker rooms or in the student lounges, they are continually embraced by today’s college students.”

Sanders posted a video of the team getting the new Super Chexx game on his Instagram, @deionsanders.