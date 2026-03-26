Deep 6 Arcade Opening Soon in Connecticut

A new arcade bar and restaurant – Deep 6 Arcade – is slated to open in late May in Stratford, Connecticut, the New Haven Register reported.

One of its owners, Justin Greenfield, said he grew up going to arcades in the state and had a pinball machine he played and maintained since he was 13. “It just grew into waiting for the opportunity to build something bigger,” he said.

The arcade will be comprised around “classic games that defined generations.”

Greenfield and company also run an Arcade Repair Near Me program, which is a tech service business that fixes up old games in Connecticut, New York and Massachusetts. Learn more and get updates on the opening day of Deep 6 at www.deep6arcade.com.