Debbie Gonzalez Joins TouchMagix Team

Industry veteran Debbie Gonzalez is now the new sales manager for North, Central and South America for game maker TouchMagix.

“We are thrilled to have Debbie Gonzalez join our team to lead sales in the Americas,” said company COO Varun Mahajan. “Her expertise in sales strategy and her passion for delivering exceptional customer experiences align perfectly with our company’s vision. With Debbie’s leadership, we are confident in our ability to further accelerate our growth in the region.”

She’ll be on hand with the team at Bowl Expo at the end of the month. In the meantime, you can reach her at 714-330-8996 or by email: [email protected].