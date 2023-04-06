Deadline’s Monday for Hotel Bookings for May AMOA Regional Tech School

It’s time for technicians in the Midwest to make plans to attend AMOA’s upcoming Regional Tech School event in Milwaukee May 4-5, but more immediately, they also need to get their hotel reservations in by this coming Monday, April 10, if they want to secure the special AMOA room rate. Hotel arrangements should be made directly with the hotel, the Embassy Suites Brookfield, 1200 S. Moorland Rd., Brookfield WI 53005, by using this link or by calling 844-738-3913 and using the group code “AMO.”

While details are still being finalized, the topic lineup so far includes jukebox sessions presented by AMI Entertainment and TouchTunes; an ATM session with Venco Business Solutions; a tech session conducted by Banilla Games; a program on cranes; and a session on payment systems.

The schedule for the Midwest school is:

Thursday, May 4

8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Tech School (includes lunch)

6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. – Networking Reception/Dinner

Friday, May 5

8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. – Tech School (includes lunch)

The AMOA Regional Tech School will be conducted on a quarterly basis, moving around the country so members can access the program in their state or region during the year. AMOA says upcoming dates and locations will be announced soon, but for people to look for a late summer session in the Northeast and in October, one in the Pacific Northwest.

To register for the May technical school, click this link. For more information about AMOA and its many programs, visit www.amoa.com