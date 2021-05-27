Deadline for Discounted Expo Housing Next Week, May 31

If you still haven’t booked travel to the 2021 Amusement Expo – held June 29-July 1 in Las Vegas – now is your chance. The rate for Expo attendees is $95 at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, which is where the event’s education seminars on June 29 will be held. It’s also conveniently located next to the Convention Center for the trade show itself.

Show organizers say the price of hotel rooms have been reduced for this year’s show, “reflecting both off-season pricing and the aggressive push to bring trade shows and visitors back to town.” The deadline to lock in the rate is Monday, May 31, so get to it!

Click here to make a reservation and visit www.amusementexpo.org to learn more about the show schedule.