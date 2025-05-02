De Minimis Shipping Exemption Expires

As we reported last week, importing packages worth less than $800, known as de minimis shipping, is no longer duty-exempt as of May 2. That means coin-op folks (and everyone, for that matter) will be paying more via Chinese e-commerce sites like Temu, AliExpress, Shein and even parts of Amazon.

The new duty rate is 30% of the value of the goods or $25 per item (which increases to $50 per item after June 1, according to The White House).

This will not only result in higher prices for items like plush toys, but increased paperwork and inspections for U.S. Customs officials. CNN reported that nearly 4 million duty-free de minimis shipments have been entering the U.S. each day.