De Minimis Exemption Gone for U.S. Shipments

For years, goods worth $800 or less have been allowed to enter the United States tariff-duty free under what’s called the “de minimis” exemption.
Now, CNN reports that many countries including Australia, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand have suspended some U.S.-bound shipments until further notice because the Trump Administration is eliminating the exemption as of today, Aug. 29.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection estimates that more than 1.36 billion de minimis shipments entered the country last fiscal year with more than 4 million processed each day.