D&B’s First New Hampshire Location Opens Aug. 31

The Mall of New Hampshire in Manchester will officially have a new tenant on Monday, Aug. 31, when Dave & Buster’s makes their debut in the state. The location is in a former Sears space, and was originally set to open March 30 before Covid-19 forced an extended delay.

The chain now has more than 130 locations across the country, according to the New Hampshire Union Leader, which noted that the mall was chosen due to its proximity to colleges and an airport.

Of course, opening in the era they have, there will also be Covid-related protocols in place. “To come into our building, you have to have a mask on,” said the location’s general manager Jason Kien. “To play our games you have to wear a mask. The only time you can take your mask off is when you are sitting and eating and drinking.”

While Gov. Chris Sununu allowed for 100% capacity for restaurants statewide recently, it’s more like 50-60% with tables placed six feet apart for physical distancing, said Mike Somers, president and CEO of the New Hampshire Lodging & Restaurant Assn.

Learn more about D&B’s new 32,000-sq.-ft. location at www.daveandbusters.com/locations.