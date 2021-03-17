D&B, WonderWorks Reopening March 26 at Destiny USA

Both Dave & Buster’s and WonderWorks at the Destiny USA mall in Syracuse, N.Y., are partially reopened as of March 15, but will more fully open March 26.

Dave & Buster’s is currently open for indoor dining and takeout, according to WSYR, and its game room will reopen March 26. WonderWorks, meanwhile, has its ropes course open. Laser tag and other attractions there will also open on March 26.

“Excitement is an understatement of how we feel about our third-floor entertainment venues reopening,” said Nikita Jankowski, director of marketing for Destiny USA.

“Since Destiny USA reopened last summer, some of the top questions we’ve received have been about the reopening of Dave & Buster’s and WonderWorks and third floor entertainment in general. We are ecstatic and we are ready.” Learn more at www.destinyusa.com.