D&B to Open in Gainesville

Nearly two years after the announcement was made, Dave & Buster’s will open their latest location on Feb. 8 in Gainesville, Fla., at Celebration Pointe.

According to the mall, the new D&B location is the ninth in the state of Florida and features 18,500 sq. ft. of entertainment, a chef-crafted food menu, gourmet drinks and hundreds of the latest arcade games – plus a huge sports bar loaded with dozens of TVs.

Originally slated to open sometime last year, the date was pushed back due to delays in construction caused by the pandemic.

“We can’t wait to open our doors at the new Florida location and provide good, clean fun to this lively community,” saidGainesville general manager Kendrick Smith. “At Dave & Buster’s we are always looking to hire those that ‘work hard and play hard’ and look forward to building our family of passionate and goal-oriented individuals that will provide a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience to all of our guests.” Learn more at www.daveandbusters.com.