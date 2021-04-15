D&B to Debut 17th California Location

The new Dave & Buster’s location in Fairfield, Calif., has set May 24 as the opening date for the venue, which will be the 17th in the state.

According to ABC10, it’ll be located at the Solano Town Center in the space of a former Sears that closed there in 2018. The restaurant-arcade will hire 127 employees.

“We’re thrilled to open Dave & Buster’s and bring good, clean fun to Fairfield,” said general manager Alex Briones in a news release. “We’re looking to hire passionate and goal-oriented individuals with ‘work hard and play hard’ mentality and will provide a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience to all of our guests.” Learn more at www.daveandbusters.com.