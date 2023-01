Dave & Buster’s is on the move, adding a new location in Lansing Township, Mich. According to WSYM, the new 22,000-sq.-ft. entertainment center will start to rise this spring with a projected opening in the fall.

The company website notes that there are currently three locations in Michigan – including Kentwood, Livonia and Utica. The new location in the state’s capital of Lansing will be in the Eastwood Towne Center.

Learn more at www.daveandbusters.com.