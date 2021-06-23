D&B Opens Newest Location in California

Dave & Buster’s recently opened a new location at the Solano Town Center mall in Fairfield, Calif. “We’re excited to finally open in Fairfield with all-new, exciting summer offerings,” said Alex Briones, general manager of the location.

The 18,500-sq.-ft. venue will have even more games this summer with a revamped menu that includes new specialty drinks. Its Million Dollar Midway has hundreds of new and classic arcade games; the prize store has a huge selection, too – including Apple products, Xbox consoles, Beats by Dre and more.

D&B is also offering a discount on food and game play for frontline workers during the pandemic and members of the armed forces. Learn more at www.daveandbusters.com.