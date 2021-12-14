D&B Looking to Leap Into Sports Betting

Dave & Buster’s is going through a “new phase of innovation growth and value creation,” says its interim CEO Kevin Sheehan. In part, that means the integration of sports betting and fantasy sports, reports FSR Magazine.

“We’re working very hard in getting to an agreement on sports betting and fantasy sports,” Sheehan said during the brand’s Q3 earnings call. “And to me, there’s a great opportunity there first because of the economics that go along with that agreement. But the other part of it is in the promotional activities that we can create with the partner that we have in that agreement.”

Other F&B-focused brands are launching into sports betting as well, including Buffalo Wild Wings and Hooters.

“You’re going to focus more in the states with sports betting already in place and test the concepts and constructs over a course of a couple of quarters,” Sheehand said. “And then I see it quickly moving out across the brand, at least with the sports fantasy and the opportunities to talk about what our capabilities are.”

Click here to read the full article.