D&B Gift Cards Support Employees

The purchase of a gift card at Dave & Buster’s helps support the company’s team members through this difficult economic time. D&B recently furloughed 15,000 employees due to their coronavirus-related closure.

With every gift card purchase, D&B donates 20 percent of sales to their H.E.A.R.T. Fund (Helping Employees at Rough Times). It’s a non-profit they established in 2007 to provide financial assistance to their team members experiencing severe economic hardship.

You can purchase a gift card here, or visit www.daveandbusters.com for more information.