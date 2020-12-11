D&B Ashwaubenon Opening in January

Dave & Buster’s has slated Jan. 25 as the opening date for their new location at the Bay Park Square Mall in Ashwaubenon, Wis. The 27,000-sq.-ft. arcade-restaurant is located in a former Younkers space.

According to WBAY, it’s the company’s third location in Wisconsin; they have other stores in Madison and Wauwatosa. As with all D&B locations, masks are required for all guests and staff, among other Covid precautions. A full list is available here. More than 125 employees will fill positions at the location. Learn more at www.daveandbusters.com.