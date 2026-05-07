D&B Appoints Protell to Company Board

Dave & Buster’s recently announced that Charles Protell is now on the company’s board of directors and audit committee of the board, effective April 27.

“On behalf of the board, we are pleased to welcome Charles to our team,” said Kevin Sheehan, the board’s chair. “Charles has an exceptional background in entertainment management and broader finance that we believe will be a tremendous asset to our organization for many years to come.”

Atish Shah also notified the company of his decision not to stand for re-election to the board. He will continue to serve on the board until the company’s annual meeting of shareholders on June 18.

“We would also like to take the opportunity to thank Atish for his over five years of service as a member of our board,” Sheehan added. “His dedication as the chair of our audit committee will not be forgotten and we wish him the very best in his undoubtedly bright professional future.”