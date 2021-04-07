Daytona Beach FEC Adds New Attractions

Daytona Lagoon, a family fun center in Daytona Beach, Fla., recently added bumper cars and virtual reality to their attractions mix.

According to WKMG, it’s the only facility in the city to offer bumper cars, which are included with any “Fun Park Wristband.” Daytona Lagoon has also added the VR game from Raw Thrills King Kong of Skull Island. There’s also a new air hockey table in their arcade. The business is open year-round, though its outdoor water park is open seasonally.

“We are so grateful to have the opportunity to continue to improve and grow our operation in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said general manager Tyler Currie. “We have continued to invest in the park are finally seeing a light at the end of the tunnel. We are incredibly excited for what the future holds for us and cannot wait for guests to try our newest attractions.” Learn more at www.daytonalagoon.com.