Dayton Arcade-Deli Available for Parties

Canal Street Arcade and Deli in Dayton, Ohio, has started booking private parties as a way to make money during the Covid-19 pandemic. Parties of 20 people or less are welcome.

“We’ve been closing at 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday due to lack of business,” reported owner Robert Strong. “We don’t have our arcade games on during normal hours because of cleaning and sanitizing worries. I also don’t like asking my staff to be mask and social distancing police.”

That’s why now, from 8-10 p.m. on those days, you can rent the space for your group at a cost of $200. All games will be turned on and pinball machines will be set to free play. There will also be a cash bar and food will be available for pre-order.

The arcade-deli opened in 2017 with 27 arcade games and pinball machines, according to Dayton.com