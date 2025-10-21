Dave Schwartz Joins Plush Supplier Good Stuff

Amusement industry veteran Dave Schwartz recently joined the Boca Raton, Florida-based licensed plush supplier Good Stuff as its vice president of sales.
A subsidiary of Basic Fun, the company manufactures popular, exclusively-licensed plush like Nintendo Mario and Friends, Marvel, Care Bears, SpongeBob, Five Nights at Freddy’s and all major sports leagues, among others.
“It’s a thrill to be part of amusement’s finest plush company,” Schwartz said. “Good Stuff’s commitment to the latest, trending merchandise today’s players want to win is second to none.”
Most recently, Schwartz was with BMI Merchandise for 12 years. He previously held sales and marketing roles with National Entertainment Network, Casio Computer, SDI Technologies and Hasbro, Inc. He can be reached at [email protected].