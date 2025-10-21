Dave Schwartz Joins Plush Supplier Good Stuff

Amusement industry veteran Dave Schwartz recently joined the Boca Raton, Florida-based licensed plush supplier Good Stuff as its vice president of sales.

A subsidiary of Basic Fun, the company manufactures popular, exclusively-licensed plush like Nintendo Mario and Friends, Marvel, Care Bears, SpongeBob, Five Nights at Freddy’s and all major sports leagues, among others.

“It’s a thrill to be part of amusement’s finest plush company,” Schwartz said. “Good Stuff’s commitment to the latest, trending merchandise today’s players want to win is second to none.”