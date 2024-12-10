Dave & Buster’s Welcomes New Tennessee Location

Governor’s Square Mall in Clarksville, Tenn., now has a Dave & Buster’s – complete with a “football field” of arcade games (160 to be more precise), VIP rooms and more.

Clarksville Now reports that the location will also have a VR arena setup. “The arena is going to be a virtual room that has six different games to choose from,” explained the location’s Sales Manager Jackie Kapogianis. “It’s interactive play, so you will leave there sweating.”

Additionally, the VIP rooms and “social bays” allow for more private sports watching, darts, shuffleboard, kid’s parties and so much else. The first 100 customers in line were treated at the grand opening to free unlimited games for the day.