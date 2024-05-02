Dave & Buster’s to Test Betting on Arcade Games

As you may have already heard, Skee-Ball competitions are about to get just a bit more competitive at Dave & Buster’s. According to CNBC, the FEC behemoth will soon begin a test that will offer loyalty members the ability to bet on its arcade games. This, of course, is set to be limited to adults age 18 and up, and will reportedly be rolling out in the coming months. D&B will be using technology by gamification software company Lucra.

“We’re thrilled to work with Lucra to bring this exciting new gaming platform to our customers,” said Simon Murray, D&B’s senior vice president of entertainment and attractions. “This new partnership gives our loyalty members real-time, unrivaled gaming experiences, and reinforces our commitment to continuing to elevate our customer experience through innovative, cutting-edge technology.”

The companies say there will be a limit placed on the size of bets, but that’s not public knowledge as of yet (though Lucra noted across its history the average bet size has been $10).

Lucra’s contests are available in 44 states.

RePlay has reached out to Dave & Buster’s execs for additional comment. Stay tuned for more details as they become available.