Dave & Buster’s Stock Surges to Pre-Pandemic Level

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) is “poised to benefit from store reopening initiatives, digital efforts and amusement business,” says a recent Nasdaq article that notes shares of the company are up 43% year-to-date.

As of April 21, the stock is trading at about $46 – roughly the same price it was right before the major stock market fall in March 2020 as coronavirus became a pandemic.

Nasdaq reports that the 42.8% growth well outperforms other retail-food and restaurant businesses, which have only experienced 10.4% growth. Stay up-to-date on the business side of things at www.ir.daveandbusters.com.