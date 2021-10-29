Dave & Buster’s Resuming Construction in Sioux Falls

After many delays, Dave & Buster’s has officially pressed play on the construction of their new facility in Sioux Falls, S.D., now set to open in early 2022.

“Dave & Buster’s is extremely excited about its Sioux Falls location and becoming a part of the great Sioux Falls community,” said Pete Thornfield, the vice president of brand marketing at Dave & Buster’s.

According to the Argus Leader, the original project completion was set for mid-2020, but halted after building its initial shell structure. Learn more at www.daveandbusters.com.