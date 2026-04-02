Dave & Buster’s Reports End of FY 2025 Results

Dave & Buster’s recently released their latest revenue numbers for their FY 2025, which ended Feb. 3. Their total FY 2025 revenue was $2.1 billion, a 1.4% decrease from fiscal year 2024.

The company also reported a Q4 revenue of $529.6 million, down 0.9% from the fourth quarter of 2024.

D&B remodeled 16 stores in the last fiscal year, bringing the grand total to 51 recently remodeled stores since their remodel program began in the second half of fiscal year 2023.

“I am pleased to report that our back-to-basics strategy continues to gain meaningful traction, with same-store sales trends improving throughout the prior year,” said the CEO Tarun Lal. “Since joining the company nine months ago, I have become even more confident in our ability to dramatically improve operating results, driven by standout progress in our food and beverage offering, disciplined marketing, and a sharper value proposition for our guests.”