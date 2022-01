Dave & Buster’s will reopen at a new location near the Cary Towne Center in Cary, N.C., later this month, the company recently announced.

According to WRAL, the business originally opened inside Cary Towne Center in 2013. The mall has since been emptied for Epic Games, which plans to turn the space into its global headquarters by 2024.

Dave & Buster’s has relocated to the former Jumpstreet entertainment center at 1111 Walnut St. and will open today, Jan. 17. Learn more at www.daveandbusters.com.