Dave & Buster’s Previews “Store of the Future”

Dave & Buster’s has unveiled their “Store of the Future” concept, according to FSR Magazine, which is set to roll out to select locations this year. It will reportedly arrive on Feb. 9 at a location in their home base of Dallas and was first launched last year at the Friendswood, Texas, location.

Included in the updates will be “The Arena,” which the company said will offer “revolutionary gameplay technology.” The wall-to-wall experience will cost $5 and up to eight players can participate in the gaming, which features “intuitive and invisible tracking technologies along with fully immersive media, audio and tactile solutions to deliver futuristic gaming experiences that tests players both mentally and physically.”

The Store of the Future concept will also have “Interactive Social Bays” with darts and shuffleboard options, offering private spaces in suites for 2-6 players.

“Immersive Watch” will be an upgrade of their existing bar and TV experience – adding screens, surround sound and a 40-ft. viewing option. D&B also added a self-serve beer wall into the design in their “TapZone.” Located in the midway, more than 20 local craft beer options will be on tap.

RePlay will have further coverage on D&B’s “Store of the Future” in an upcoming issue.