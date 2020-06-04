Dave & Buster’s Opens Honolulu Location Today

The Dave & Buster’s location in Honolulu, Hawaii, will be reopened today, June 5, according to the company, which has been opening many of their game rooms around the country recently with new safety protocols.

KHON reported that D&B will be giving out $10 game cards to all first responders and health care professionals. From a COVID-19 perspective, they wrote, “We have been hard at work making sure that when the time comes and deemed safe in your local communities that we are ready with plans that prioritize the health and safety of our guests and team members.”

Some of the added precautions include multiple hand sanitizer stations, disinfectant wipes available for games and tables, dedicated sanitizing staff, limiting the number of guests, disposable menus and more.

Click here to read their entire list of new safety protocols, or visit www.daveandbusters.com for general information.