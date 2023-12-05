Dave & Buster’s Opening Second Location in Austin

Just in time for the holiday season, Dave & Buster’s is set to open their second location in Austin, Texas, on Monday, Dec. 18. (D&B corporate is also based in Texas.)

According to KVUE, the company is hiring about 160 people for the location. This D&B store will be at Southpark Meadows, replacing the old Joann Fabric and Crafts storefront.

The 23,000-sq.-ft. space will feature more than 100 arcade games, a state-of-the-art sports bar and a 40-ft. high-definition TV screen. Learn more at www.daveandbusters.com.